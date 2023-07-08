MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The wet pattern continues into the end of the weekend as more rounds of storms will be possible. Some of these storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours.

A level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather is in place for our northern spots including portions of northern Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh counties in Alabama and the northernmost portion of Greene county. A level 1 out of 5 risk is in place for the rest of the News 5 area including coastal Alabama, Mississippi, and northwest Florida.

The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and small hail. Tornadoes are not expected with these storms at this time, but be sure to still have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings throughout the back half of the day Sunday and into early Monday morning.

