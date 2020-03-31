Damage reported in George County after tornado touches down near Lucedale

UPDATE (10:58 a.m.) — George County EMA reports a few minor injuries from the storm that passed through the area Tuesday morning.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Lucedale. Damage has also been reported in George County. Parts of that damage includes downed power lines.

