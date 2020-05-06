Dallas salon owner spends time in jail after opening business during shutdown orders

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas hair salon owner is in jail after she continued to operate her business despite shutdown orders that were in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. A judge in Dallas found Shelley Luther in contempt of court and sentenced her Tuesday to seven days behind bars. Luther says she had to reopen her Dallas salon because she wouldn’t have been able feed her kids otherwise. But Judge Eric Moye says Luther expressed no “contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions. Luther was jailed on Tuesday afternoon, around the same time Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced salons and barbershops can reopen Friday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories