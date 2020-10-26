DA could bring case in 2017 shooting by Mississippi police

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi prosecutor says he might seek charges against two police officers in a 2017 shooting that wounded a man they were chasing.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Thursday that he’s reviewing the case after a newspaper obtained video that appeared to show Jackson police shooting the fleeing man in the back. Owens said he had not seen the video until the Clarion Ledger brought it to his attention. He said the footage contradicts statements made by officers.

Devon Modacure survived the shooting. He’s in a federal prison in Alabama on what the newspaper said is an unrelated case.

