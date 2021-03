ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after he was hit while riding his bicycle in Northwest Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol says the cyclist was trying to cross North Davis Highway near Northcross Lane around 10:30 Sunday night.

That’s when a car, driven by a 30-year-old Pensacola man, hit the cyclist, who was in the middle of the road.

Law enforcement officials are still working to identify the cyclist.