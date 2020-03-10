Cumulus Career Fair happening Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cumulus Radio is hosting 15 employers at a career fair Thursday, March 12.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at “The Grounds” at 1035 Cody Rd. N.

“One of the best things about this is it’s bringing local companies and local people together, right? Employing local people and doing it for the Gulf Coast,” said Cami Marlowe with Cumulus.

The following employers will be there: Alorica, Evergreen North America Industrial, Faulkner University, Mobile County Personnel Board, Three Fold Cord Solution, Bishop State Adult Education, Easy Heating and Cooling, Mobile Marriot, US Coast Guard Recruiting, Alabama Department of Corrections, Surge Staffing, Provalus, Pilot, Mobile Police Department and Financial Education Services (Trinity).

