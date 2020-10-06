Cruisin’ The Coast planning for Hurricane Delta shutting down the show

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The 24th annual Cruisin’ the Coast kicked off Sunday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but it may be cut short due to Hurricane Delta.

This isn’t the first time Cruisin’ the Coast has had to deal with the possibility of a hurricane becoming an unwelcomed guest to the party. In 2017, Nate shut things down too. Director of the event Woody Bailey said, “A couple of years ago, we had a storm named Nate that came in and we had to shutdown Cruisin’. We ended up condensing the last two days, and we had our closing ceremony on Saturday.”

With almost 100,000 people expected through the week, a mass evacuation may need to happen. But with that experience in shutting down early, it may help. “We have been talking with our EMA officials and discussing the possible scenarios and the fact that if we do have to shut things down we do give people time to evacuate,” Bailey said.

Those who are visiting for the car fun, the concerns are fairly low. Amy Mosson drove down from Indiana with her husband. Mosson said, “We are just enjoying the day right now, we aren’t getting scared until the locals get scared.” Another visitor from Louisiana, Steve Webber, said, “we’re just gonna watch it, if we have to leave we have to leave.”

Until that decision is made to shut down, everyone just plans on enjoying this legendary classic car show while they can. Bailey says if they do have to shut down, they will announce it at Cruisin’ Central and online on their social media pages.

