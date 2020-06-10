CrossFit CEO steps down after social media backlash over George Floyd comments

Alcohol has been added to the menu at select Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations as the chain works to reopen dine-in service at more of its 664 locations.

"It was surprising to me how popular they are," CEO Sandy Cochran told Restaurant Business while discussing the alcoholic drinks menu now served at 20 Florida Cracker Barrels. The menu reportedly includes beer, wine, cider and two flavors of mimosa, orange and strawberry.