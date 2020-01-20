Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
NAS Pensacola Shooting
Black History Month
Mardi Gras
Top Stories
Trump’s lawyers urge dismissal of ‘flimsy’ impeachment case
10 years after Vatican takeover, Legion in new abuse crisis
Migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico
After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Road to the Championship
Top Stories
Jaquiski Tartt & Jimmie Ward will represent Mobile in the Super Bowl
Top Stories
‘My mission was to win’: Coco tops Venus at Australian Open
Super Bowl a tossup at legal sports books
Kane gets 1,000th point, Blackhawks beat Jets 5-2
Rodgers again falls short of another Super Bowl appearance
Special Reports
Digital Extra
Holiday Scams
News 5 Investigates
Haunted History
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
RESCAN YOUR TV: WKRG 5, WFNA/Gulf Coast CW Moved Frequencies
Community
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
Community Calendar
5 Things You Need To Know
Fix This House
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Biker Dad
Mark Your Calendar
Gulf Coast CW
Thank you for your nominations for our Remarkable Women contest!
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Winners Announced for GCCW’s Crossover Contest
Top Stories
Natural Light giving free beer to anyone turning 21 this year
Top Stories
LifeSouth needs blood donations, giving free movie tickets to donors
Dog gives birth to lime green puppy
32nd Annual Riverwalk Arts Festival
Thunder on the Gulf returns to Orange Beach
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans
by: KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 10:11 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 10:11 AM CST
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Pizza driver fired for pulling gun on a Mobile couple and their dog
Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County
Teen killed in I-65 S crash was texting while driving, police say
“I’m sorry I wasn’t there to hold your hand.” Officer Sean Tuder’s widow reflects one year after his death
Extended Forecast