Cristobal now a depression, moves towards Canada

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Tropical Storm Cristobal has weakened into a depression after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast. The storm sent waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida. In Alabama, the bridge linking the mainland to Dauphin Island was closed to regular traffic. Now the worry is drenching rain in the Mississippi River basin as the remnants of Cristobal move north on a path to Canada. It’s a new test for the pumping system removing water from the streets of New Orleans.

