Crimson Tide ‘Official Popsicle’ made in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Frios Gourmet Pops have a big new client. The University of Alabama has partnered with the port city company to be the “Official Popsicle” of the Alabama Crimson Tide starting this fall.

In a press release from the university, Frios will have popsicle stands set up outside Bryant-Denny Stadium before the start of football season. They will also have popsicle carts around campus during the 2019-2020 calendar year for students to enjoy.

“The best part of our job is honestly watching people smile as they enjoy our product, and we look forward to bringing that reaction to Alabama’s campus community and the incredible Crimson Tide fans,” said Frios CEO Cliff Kennedy. “We’re excited about this opportunity to strategically align our brand with Alabama Athletics – to grow visibility for Frios, while at the same time, provide made from scratch ice pops to fans on game days.” Excerpt from Press Release

Frios Gourmet Pops has a new headquarters in Mobile, Ala. Frios’ is also located on the Eastern Shore. To find one near you, click here.