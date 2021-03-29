MPD: Woman, 3-year-old shot in Maysville

CLARIFICATION: Mobile Police say the crime scene was in the area of Antwerp Street and Lemon Street. The victim called police to the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue to report the incident.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a woman and a 3-year-old were shot Monday night in Maysville.

Police responded to the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. in reference to two people shot. When officers arrived, they found the woman and the child suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.