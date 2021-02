MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Crime Map is reporting a shooting Saturday night on Old Pascagoula Road.

The report says Mobile Police (MPD) responded around 8:50 pm. WKRG News 5 has reached out to MPD for more information.

The crime map is also reporting a shooting at USA Medical Center. The hospital reports shooting victims when they arrive for treatment. It is unknown if these two reports are related at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.