MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (11/16 10:10 PM) — Police officers on scene tell WKRG News 5 that a man was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. There is no information about a suspect or suspects at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (11/16 9:50 PM)– The Mobile County Crime map shows a shooting investigation on North Carolina Street around 9:30 Monday night.

According to the crime map, Mobile Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: