MPD confirms shooting on Pecan Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (2/8/2021 7:31 pm) — MPD tells WKRG News 5 on scene that the victims of a shooting on Pecan Street Monday night have been taken to a hospital.

The condition of injuries is unknown at this time. Please check back for details.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/8/2021 7:15 pm) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime map is reporting a shooting on Pecan Street on Monday night.

The report says Mobile Police responded to the scene. WKRG News 5 has reached out to MPD for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.