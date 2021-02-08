MPD confirms shooting on Pecan Street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (2/8/2021 7:31 pm) — MPD tells WKRG News 5 on scene that the victims of a shooting on Pecan Street Monday night have been taken to a hospital.

The condition of injuries is unknown at this time. Please check back for details.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/8/2021 7:15 pm) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime map is reporting a shooting on Pecan Street on Monday night.

The report says Mobile Police responded to the scene. WKRG News 5 has reached out to MPD for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories