PARIS (AP) – Workers are re-designing the construction site at fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral to protect staff from the virus. More than a year after the blaze, workers still haven’t finished stabilizing the medieval cathedral. And the coronavirus outbreak caused a new setback. Work on the cathedral halted in mid-March, when France imposed strict confinement measures. On Monday, workers began to re-arrange the construction site to make it virus-safe. That includes re-designing showers and cloakrooms to allow more distance between workers, and installing a place to eat because restaurants in France are currently closed. The cleanup work itself is scheduled to start next week.
LATEST STORIES
- More Americans support mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Kind strangers raise $10K for West Mobile “doughnut man”
- Crews working to restore the Notre Dame receive protective gear from the virus
- City of Saraland partnering with local churches for food distribution
- Beautiful Early Week; Storms Mid-Week