Crews working to restore the Notre Dame receive protective gear from the virus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) – Workers are re-designing the construction site at fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral to protect staff from the virus. More than a year after the blaze, workers still haven’t finished stabilizing the medieval cathedral. And the coronavirus outbreak caused a new setback. Work on the cathedral halted in mid-March, when France imposed strict confinement measures. On Monday, workers began to re-arrange the construction site to make it virus-safe. That includes re-designing showers and cloakrooms to allow more distance between workers, and installing a place to eat because restaurants in France are currently closed. The cleanup work itself is scheduled to start next week.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories