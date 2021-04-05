Crews working to prevent leak at reservoir in Manatee County

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond to avoid a “catastrophic flood.”

Manatee County officials say the latest models show that a breach at the old phosphate plant reservoir in the Tampa Bay area could gush out 340 million gallons of water in a matter of minutes, risking a 20-feet high wall of water.

Authorities say 316 homes have been evacuated.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the water in the pond is mixed saltwater with processed water, but not expected to be toxic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories