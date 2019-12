(WKRG) -- Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses announced on Instagram today that he would be returning for another season in Tuscaloosa.

"After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision for me is to return to Alabama and finish my college education," Moses said in a lengthy post. "This past year for me wasn't what I expected, and I feel as if I would be leaving a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft"