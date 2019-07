PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Crews installed a steel arch on top of the Eastbound lane of the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Thursday morning.

The arch weighs around 800,00 pounds. Barge-mounted construction cranes will be used to lift the 375-foot-long by 83-foot-tall arch into place above the navigational channel of the new bridge.

The new bridge will have three 12-foot travel lanes, 10-foot inside and outside shoulders, as well as a 10-foot multi-use pedestrian path.