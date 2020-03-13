Crews respond to overnight fire in Mobile

UPDATE (4:00 am) — No one was home at the time of the fire.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue have responded to an overnight fire on Chelsea Drive East. The call came in around 2:45 this morning. We are not sure if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

