Crews respond to overnight fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue have responded to an overnight fire in Mobile. The call came in just before 5 this morning, for a home on Minor Street. Right now, we aren’t sure if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
