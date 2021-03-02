Crews respond to house fire on Carlisle Ct in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (3/2/2021 10:05 pm) — Mobile Firefighters tell WKRG News 5 the house fire is out on Carlisle Court near Overlook Tuesday night.

Firefighters told news crews on scene the two-story house was suffering a lot of flames and heavy smoke when MFRD responded.

MFRD says overhaul operations will be in place to make sure the fire does not re-ignite overnight.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/2/2021 9:15 pm) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) tells WKRG News 5 they were called to Carlisle Court Tuesday night for a house fire.

The fire was reported around 8:40 pm to the 1600 block if Carlisle court.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

