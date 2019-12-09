Crews respond to house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are working a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Cardinals Drive. We aren’t sure if anyone was inside the home at the time. We are working to get more details.
