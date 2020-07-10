Crews respond to early morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are currently responding to an early morning house fire on Josephine Street. The call came in around 3:30 this morning. We are working on getting more information.
