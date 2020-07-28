Crews respond to early morning crash in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Foley Fire Department and the Foley Police Department are responding to an early morning crash on Highway 59 near Old Time Pottery. It appears to be a single car crash and no injuries have been reported.
