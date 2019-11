SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- Lawyers for Chikesia Clemons will file a complaint against Waffle House Wednesday morning for its involvement with Clemons' arrest.

Clemons was arrested in the Saraland Waffle House in April 2018. Her arrest was captured on video. It shows her top coming off during a scuffle with officers as well as being thrown to the ground in an attempt to arrest her.