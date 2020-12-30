Crews fight early morning fire at Mobile business

UPDATE: (3:30 am) — the fire is now under control.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are currently fighting a fire at Bobcat of Mobile along Halls Mill Road. The call first came in around 2 am. A staging area has been arranged as crews continue to battle the blaze.
