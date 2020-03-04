Crews extinguish fire in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue have put out a fire at a home in West Mobile. According to crews at the scene, the fire started in a back bedroom in a mobile home. One person was inside and was able to escape. Crews were able to save the mobile home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

