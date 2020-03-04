Crews extinguish fire in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue have put out a fire at a home in West Mobile. According to crews at the scene, the fire started in a back bedroom in a mobile home. One person was inside and was able to escape. Crews were able to save the mobile home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
