Crews extinguish fire in West Mobile

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- A third case of the Coronavirus infection has been reported in Florida according to health officials. Authorities say the third person is the sister of a woman who already tested positive. Both of those woman are in Hillsborough County which is near Tampa. Authorities say the other person is a man in his 60's from the Sarasota area.

At the Pensacola International Airport, travelers were a bit concerned about the influx of cases here in Florida.