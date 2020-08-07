Crews continue battling Clarke County landfill fire

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Crews continue to monitor Jackson Landfill Friday morning as smoke still rises from the area where thousands of tires fueled a massive fire Thursday afternoon.
New photos and video sent to WKRG News 5 on Friday morning show the scene.
Large clouds of black smoke filled the air Thursday afternoon. The fire raged through the evening hours as volunteer firefighters from multiple departments worked to contain the blaze.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
