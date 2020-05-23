SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews with the Florida Forest Service are currently responding to a wildfire off Ward Basin Road near East Milton. Members of the East Milton, Bagdad, and Harold Fire Departments are also assisting with the fire.
Right now, it’s estimated that one acre is on fire.
LATEST STORIES
- A family’s nightmare: Mother dies from COVID-19 as father is placed on ventilator
- Universal Orlando officially reopening to public on June 5, company says
- Crews battle wildfire off Ward Basin Road in Milton
- Messi’s back: Spanish soccer league set to resume in June
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder in Bakersfield California