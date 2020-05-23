Crews battle wildfire off Ward Basin Road in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews with the Florida Forest Service are currently responding to a wildfire off Ward Basin Road near East Milton. Members of the East Milton, Bagdad, and Harold Fire Departments are also assisting with the fire.

Right now, it’s estimated that one acre is on fire.

