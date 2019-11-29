Crews battle Pensacola skating rink fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is battling a fire at the Landmark Skate Center in Pensacola.

The fire has been burning since 3:15 Friday morning, multiple units have been for hours to put out the blaze.

The skating rink is on Navy Boulevard.

Escambia County Fire Rescue asks you to avoid the area if possible.

Mutual aid companies from Pensacaola Fire Department and Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast are assisting.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate.

