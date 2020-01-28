Crews battle overnight fire in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews battled an overnight fire in Pensacola. The fire began around midnight at a home on West Gonzalez Street. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames. There were six family members inside the home, everyone was able to get out safely. No one was hurt. The fire caused moderate damage to the home and the state fire marshal is investigating the cause.
