Crews battle house fire in Foley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a home in Foley. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night. Foley Police assisted with the call and describe the home as abandoned.

The home is located on Sandy Ridge Road near Highway 98.

No other information has been released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories