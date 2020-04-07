Crews battle house fire in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a home in Foley. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night. Foley Police assisted with the call and describe the home as abandoned.
The home is located on Sandy Ridge Road near Highway 98.
No other information has been released.
