Crews battle fire at vacant motel in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating a late night fire at the Regency Inn on Inn Road. The motel was vacant. No one was hurt while crews were putting out flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

