Crews battle fire at vacant motel in Mobile

SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) -- Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, chosen weeks ago to represent Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, died of COVID-19 complications Tuesday, days before he was to take office.

Letlow, 41, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the virus. On Dec. 23, doctors transferred him to Ochsner LSU Health's intensive care unit in Shreveport.