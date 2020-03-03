Crews battle early morning house fire in Prichard

by: WKRG Staff

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are battling an early morning fire in Prichard. The call came in around 5 a.m. on Victory Avenue. We are not sure if anyone was inside the home.

