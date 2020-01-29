Crews battle early morning house fire in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are fighting a house fire this morning in Lillian. The call came in just before 6 a.m. on Spanish Cove Drive North. News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.
