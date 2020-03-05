Crews battle early morning fire on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire officials are investigating after a home went up in flames this morning on Pensacola Beach. Crews say the second-alarm fire was first reported at 3 a.m. and took three hours to fight. The home is on Ariola Drive and was not occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

