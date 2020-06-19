Crews battle early morning fire in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews are battling a fire at 1592 Blossom Trail near Gulley Lane. The initial call was made just before 5:45 this morning. Troopers are assisting the Pensacola Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigaiton.
