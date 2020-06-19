Crews battle early morning fire in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Two people were killed late Thursday night in separate crashes in Pensacola and Navarre.

Troopers were called to the first crash on Navarre Parkway at Bluetip Dr at 10:13 p.m. when a 59-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking across the eastbound lanes of US-98. The pickup truck traveling east on US-98 was driven by a 16-year-old, who was not injured.