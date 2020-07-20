Crews battle early morning fire in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews with the Laurel Hill Fire Department have put out an early morning blaze along Highway 85. The call came in around three this morning. Even though the fire is out, the highway is closed from Senterfitt Road to Southern Comfort Drive in both directions. Crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire. Alternate routes include Plympton Road and Hart Road.

