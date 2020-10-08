Crews battle early morning fire at Mobile event hall

UPDATE (7:56 am) — According to officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue, an off-duty firefighter saw the smoke at Cotton Hall this morning and called it in around 6:49 this morning. The building belongs to the Infant Mystics Mardi Gras organization, on the corner of Dauphin and Broad. It was a three-alarm fire. No one was inside and right now, the cause is under investigation. Nine engines and four ladder trucks were called in. The fire is not yet out.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are responding to a two-alarm fire at Cotton Hall in downtown Mobile. The event hall is located on Dauphin Street near Broad Street. This is an active scene.

