Crews battle early morning fire at Eight Mile landfill

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are battling a fire at the Lott Road landfill. The call came in just before 6 this morning. We are working to get more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories