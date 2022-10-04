SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Road work continues on Eastern Shore Blvd and Eastern Shore Drive in Spanish Fort after years of neglect, but it’s moving along ahead of schedule.

“The road was in terrible shape,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian. “The islands and the lighting were in terrible shape. This will completely redo all of that.”

A $3.9 million project to completely redo the main road to and from the Eastern Shore Centre is ahead of schedule Mayor McMillan said, expected to wrap up well before it’s planned completion date in late December if weather cooperates.

“When we have good weather we can get things done,” said McMillian. “You know we had that period where like 49 straight days it rained and they couldn’t work. Now, we’ve had a stretch of good weather and they’ve been hard at it.”

But, there’s still work to do. One lane has already been resurfaced and soon work will begin on the other lane. Crews are removing the old asphalt and rebuilding the roads from the ground up in order to fix problems at the surface that have plagued drivers for more than 15 years.

“They’ve progressed all the way from Highway 31 all the way up to Dillards at this point,” said McMillian. “There’s going to be some lane moving scenarios so please be careful.”

Since they’re not city streets, those who shop at the Eastern Shore Centre are paying for the project thanks to a small fee collected with each purchase. No city funds have been spent.