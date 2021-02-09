CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview woman has been arrested, accused of leaving three children unattended at a home overnight. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say 30-year-old Tracy Holstead left the children alone and drove to a friend’s home in Shalimar. Deputies were tipped off that the children were home alone. An officer arrived at the home and was later let inside by a family friend with a key. Nearly all of the lights in the home were out and the children were asleep. Holstead initially said she had hired a babysitter. She then admitted to falling asleep at her friend’s home. Holstead has been charged with three counts of child neglect.
Crestview woman arrested on child neglect charges after three children found alone inside a home
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: