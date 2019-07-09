Active search for man wanted in connection to deadly Crestview shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a murder. Authorities found 32-year-old Tywon C. Tatum shot in the chest on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the intersection of Gordon Street. He was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center where he died. The motive for this crime is unclear.

They are looking for person of interest —21-year-old Tony Jerome Byrd of Crestview. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Byrd was last seen wearing dark pants with an unknown color shirt and was seen driving away from the scene in an unknown type of red car.

He has distinctive tattoos to include the initials “NFL” tattooed on his neck near his throat and a tattoo of cursive writing around his collar.

Tony J. Byrd may be armed with a black pistol and he considered to be dangerous.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to avoid making contact with him and to immediately dial 911 or call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.