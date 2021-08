Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Williams Avenue Saturday afternoon.

A person was found dead inside a vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. Police are withholding the victim’s identity until the family is notified.

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office have assisted with the investigation.