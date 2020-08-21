Crestview PD: Convicted felon charged with June 24 murder

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police made an arrest in a June murder Thursday night.

Police say Malik Cornell Sullivan-Carr, 24, shot Steed Corsey Jr. in the back of the head. He died instantly.

Authorities say the two met up at the Allen Park walking track in the early morning hours of June 24.
The motive for the killing is unknown.

Police say they worked with the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and citizens to help solve the crime.

Sullivan-Carr was already in jail on a gun possession charge. He now faces a murder charge.

