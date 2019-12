FILE – This Wednesday, March 21, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on a smartphone in Ilsan, South Korea. Facebook has agreed to pay $40 million to advertisers who said it inflated the amount of time its users watched videos. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview has issued a statement, warning residents not to fall for a Facebook scam.

In a tweet, the city warns there is a possible scam on Facebook messenger advising citizens to call a number to pay their water bill online to avoid having their water turned off.

The city says this message is not from them.

If you get this message, officials say to call the Crestview Police Department.