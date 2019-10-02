Crestview murder suspect indicted by a grand jury

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Tony Byrd, Jr. has been indicted by a grand jury for first degree premeditated murder with a firearm. Byrd is accused of shooting and killing Tywon Cladwell Tatum during an argument on July 8.

Authorities searched for Byrd for weeks following the murder. He was eventually arrested in late August by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prosecutors have not yet decided if they will seek the death penalty.

Byrd is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine and selling the drugs to an undercover officer.

