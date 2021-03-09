Crestview man killed on Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old Crestview man was killed along Interstate 10 Monday night in Santa Rosa County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the man crashed his car into a concrete divider on the road. After the crash, he got out of the car and started walking around. A second driver, a woman from Arkansas, was unable to avoid the man and hit him. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No names have been identified.

