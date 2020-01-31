Crestview girl with rare disorder to receive special honor for generosity

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 10-year-old Madison (Madi) Baxley of Crestview, born with a rare chromosomal disorder is being honored for giving back to the community. Nemours Children’s Specialty Care of Pensacola plans to honor her with the “Nemours Children’s Care Champion” award.

According to a news release sent to WKRG News 5 Friday, Madi has Turner Syndrome, which is incurable and only affects girls.

Despite her congenital heart defect with a one percent chance of survival, Madi is a generous patient.

She visits the cardiology clinic every month to donate toys and other goodies to other patients to make them more comfortable during treatment.

Doctors and nurses plan on presenting Madi with the award Feb. 5, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

